Seoul shares jump more than 2 pct at open, refiners lead

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rallied at the market open on Thursday, tracking gains in global stocks as sentiment was lifted by hopes that global policymakers would soon undertake fresh economic stimulus measures.

Early gains were led by recently battered crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation surging 5.4 percent while GS Holdings rose 3.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.16 percent at 1,840.78 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)