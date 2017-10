SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed 1.7 percent to close at their highest in nearly four weeks on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend up to $125 billion to recapitalise debt-stricken Spanish banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 31.4 points to 1,867.04 points.

Battered crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation soaring 6.7 percent and GS Holdings rallying 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)