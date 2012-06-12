FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2012 / 6:12 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares retreat as Spain bailout cheer fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday over creeping doubts about the effectiveness of Spain’s bank bailout because of increasing debt pressure on Spain’s public sector, although the index cut back some of its earlier losses on institutional buying.

Builders underperformed, with Samsung Engineering down 3.3 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction fell 2.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated from a four-week high set in the previous session, falling 0.66 percent to close at 1,854.74 points but recovering from a session low of 1,840.10 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)

