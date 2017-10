SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose at the open on Wednesday following gains in global equities as investors eye undervalued stocks, although the move is likely to be capped by persistent worries over Spanish debt and Greece’s uncertain future in the euro zone.

At 0005 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.52 percent at 1,864.38 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)