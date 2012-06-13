Seoul shares seen lower on U.S. data, Greek jitters

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised to open lower on Thursday, with investors unsettled by more signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy and ahead of this weekend's Greek elections that could decide its fate in the euro zone. "Despite bolstered hopes of policy action in a string of scheduled meetings between the G20, EU finance ministers, and U.S. policymakers lined up later this month, Greece is still the looming, overarching factor that's keeping investors shackled," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years, raising chances of further action by the Federal Reserve to shore up the flagging recovery. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to close at 1,859.32 points on Wednesday. Thursday is quadruple witching day in Seoul, with stock options and futures as well as index options and future all set to expire, but analysts see only a limited impact as the market has been handling an extended run of settlements since April. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22: 39 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,314.88 -0.7% -9.300 USD/JPY 79.42 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.600 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,618.30 0.08% 1.220 US CRUDE $82.54 -0.10% -0.080 DOW JONES 12496.38 -0.62% -77.42 ASIA ADRS 112.96 -0.75% -0.85 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears >Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale >Euro advances for 2nd day, but gains seen limited >Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)