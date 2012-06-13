FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen lower on U.S. data, Greek jitters
June 13, 2012 / 11:42 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen lower on U.S. data, Greek jitters

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are poised to open
lower on Thursday, with investors unsettled by more signs of a
slowdown in the U.S. economy and ahead of this weekend's Greek
elections that could decide its fate in the euro zone.	
    "Despite bolstered hopes of policy action in a string of
scheduled meetings between the G20, EU finance ministers, and
U.S. policymakers lined up later this month, Greece is still the
looming, overarching factor that's keeping investors shackled,"
said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.	
    U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in May
and wholesale prices dropped by the most in three years, raising
chances of further action by the Federal Reserve to shore up the
flagging recovery. 	
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.25 percent to close at 1,859.32 points on Wednesday.	
    Thursday is quadruple witching day in Seoul, with stock
options and futures as well as index options and future all set
to expire, but analysts see only a limited impact as the market
has been handling an extended run of settlements since April.	
    	
---------------MARKET SNAP    SHOT @ 22: 39 GMT
------------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST        PCT CHG     NET CHG	
S&P 500                1,314.88    -0.7%       -9.300	
USD/JPY                79.42       -0%         0.000    	
10-YR US TSY YLD  1.600       --          0.000    	
SPOT GOLD              $1,618.30   0.08%       1.220    	
US CRUDE               $82.54      -0.10%      -0.080	
DOW JONES              12496.38    -0.62%      -77.42	
ASIA ADRS             112.96      -0.75%      -0.85    	
-------------------------------------------------------------	
>Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears 	
>Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale  	
>Euro advances for 2nd day, but gains seen limited 	
>Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed   	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
