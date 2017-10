SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower at the open on Thursday, with investors unsettled by more signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy and ahead of a weekend election in Greece that could decide its fate in the euro zone.

Shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries shed 1.1 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding dipped 1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,855.57 points as of 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by John Mair)