Seoul shares edge up on quadruple witching day
June 14, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares edge up on quadruple witching day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Thursday after a rangebound session, showing a small spike in late business on arbitrage trading triggered by expiring futures.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.65 percent to close at 1,871.48 points.

Thursday was so-called quadruple witching day in Seoul, when stock options and futures as well as index options and futures all expire on the same day.

Still, trading was generally subdued ahead of weekend elections in Greece, which lies at a crossroads between a continued bailout path, and the possibility of a chaotic exit from the euro zone.

Builders rallied as Hyundai Engineering & Construction rose 2.9 percent while Daewoo Engineering & Construction shares gained 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
