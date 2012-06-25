Seoul shares hit 3-week intraday low as Samsung slips

* Samsung Elec down 4 pct after brokers cut Q2 profit outlook * KOSPI at lowest level since early June, poised for 3-day slide * POSCO falls after Nippon Steel demands $1.2 bln compensation * Hi-mart shares at 1-yr low after Lotte Shopping loses bidding June 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a three-week intraday low on Monday, poised for a third-straight losing session as index-heavyweight Samsung Electronics shares slumped nearly 4 percent after more brokers slashed their second-quarter profit outlook for the electronics giant. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading 1.66 percent lower at 1,816.93 as of 0305 GMT. Samsung Electronics shares fell as much as 4.2 percent during early trade on Monday to a four-and-a-half month intraday low after local brokerage house Taurus Securities cut Samsung's second-quarter profit outlook by 240 billion won ($207.4 million), citing persistent weakness in the chip sector. The market showed a muted a reaction to a Friday agreement by Germany, France, Italy and Spain to push for a series of growth measures worth about 1 percent of the region's gross domestic product in the upcoming European leaders' summit. "It definitely isn't bad news, but no specific details have been outlined on where they plan to source the funds and what programs they will be spent on," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. Investors are still reeling from a flurry of disappointing data last week pointing to a broad slowdown in global economic growth, and are looking to the highly-anticipated European leaders' summit later this week to achieve a substantial breakthrough. "Now we've come to the point where mere lip service will no longer suffice to calm the markets with fundamental indicators flagging so many warning signs," said Park. "Significant progress towards a banking union, commonly issued bonds, or adopting concrete pro-growth measures will be needed to satisfy the market which is running on high expectations," he added. Blue-chip technology shares led the morning fall, as screenmaker LG Display sagged 3.4 percent and Samsung Electro Mechanics fell 4.1 percent to round out key declines along with Samsung Electronics. Underperforming large-caps weighed on the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks, slumping 1.9 percent to outpace declines in the broader market. POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker, fell 2.8 percent after saying on Friday that its Japanese rival, Nippon Steel, was demanding 1.4 trillion won ($1.2 billion) in legal compensation saying POSCO had improperly obtained its electrical steel sheet technology. Shares in Hi-mart Co Ltd tumbled 7 percent to a one-year intraday low on investor disappointment that retail giant Lotte Shopping would not be taking a majority stake in the electronics retailer. Lotte Shopping, which had been tipped as the front runner in the bidding, saw its shares fell 3.3 percent after Hi-Mart said in a regulatory filing that South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners had been chosen as the preferred bidder. ($1 = 1156.9750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)