Seoul shares fall to 3-wk closing low, Samsung Elec weighs
June 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall to 3-wk closing low, Samsung Elec weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to a three-week closing low on Monday after a third straight losing session, weighed down by a 4 percent fall in bourse-heavyweight Samsung Electronics after more brokers cut their second-quarter profit estimates for the tech giant.

Samsung shares fell 4.2 percent to its lowest closing level in four-and-a-half months on concerns about persistent weakness in its semiconductor business, while SK Hynix slumped 4.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.19 percent to close at 1,825.38 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
