Seoul shares to extend fall on EU summit scepticism
#Financials
June 25, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares to extend fall on EU summit scepticism

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
lower on Tuesday amid persistent fears of slowing global growth,
with investors sceptical that an upcoming summit of European
leaders will produce any substantial progress in tackling the
region's debt crisis.
    Expectations for the two-day summit, which starts on 
Thursday, are low after Germany resisted pressure for common
euro zone bonds or a flexible use of Europe's rescue funds at a
meeting of the region's four biggest economies last week.
    "With expectations for the summit dwindling, offshore
investors have turned bearish in recent sessions, with foreign
selling felt especially in blue-chip technology shares," said
Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.     
    Lee added that the KOSPI may test support at the
psychologically important 1,800-point level.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
for a third-straight session on Monday to close 1.19 percent
lower at 1,825.38 points, a three-week low.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT--------------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST       PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                1,313.72         -1.6%    -21.300
USD/JPY                   79.59        -0.04%     -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.604           --       0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,585.79         0.11%      1.710
US CRUDE                 $79.15        -0.08%     -0.060
DOW JONES              12502.66        -1.09%    -138.12
ASIA ADRS               113.08        -1.94%      -2.24
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St tumbles on European summit scepticism      
>Euro zone doubts, stock losses support US debt     
>Euro falls on fading summit hope, yen jumps sharply 
>Oil steady as U.S. storm fears ease, eyes on Europe 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**DAELIM INDUSTRIAL **
A consortium of Daelim Industrial and two EU firms
has won a deal for a major synthetic rubber project estimated to
be worth $3.4 billion. 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

