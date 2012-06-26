Seoul shares open lower, poised for 4-day skid

SEOUL, June 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday, on track to post a fourth straight losing session with investors turning skeptical that an upcoming summit of European leaders will produce any substantive measures to tackle the region’s festering debt crisis.

Steelmakers led the early decline, with POSCO shedding 1.8 percent while Dongbu Steel fell 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was trading 0.59 percent lower at 1,814.62 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)