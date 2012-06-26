FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares set to snap 4-day skid, support seen at 1,800
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2012 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares set to snap 4-day skid, support seen at 1,800

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may snap a four-day
losing streak on Wednesday as they are near the key 1,800
support level, but any gains will likely be tentative as
investors tread lightly ahead of a key summit of European
leaders.
    "Little has changed in terms of the situation in Europe and
low summit expectations, but near the 1,800 point level South
Korean stocks are trading very cheaply and are ripe for
bargain-hunting," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
    Two days before a crucial EU summit, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel sought to stamp out the idea of common euro zone
bonds, saying Europe would not share total debt liability as
long as she lived.
    Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at an
auction on Tuesday, underlining the country's precarious
finances as it struggles against recession and juggles with a
debt crisis among its newly downgraded banks.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
slipped 0.41 percent to close at 1,817.81 points on Tuesday.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT----------------
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 50                 1,319.99     0.48%     6.270    
USD/JPY                   79.47      -0.05%    -0.040    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.628        --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,572.55     0.05%     0.770    
US CRUDE                 $79.61       0.32%     0.250    
DOW JONES              12534.67       0.26%     32.01    
ASIA ADRS               113.56       0.42%      0.48    
-------------------------------------------------------------   
            
>Wall St bounces back but Europe woes linger        
>U.S. debt prices ease amid new supply              
>Euro drops to 2-week low with EU summit ahead      
>Oil up to $93, Norway strike cuts North Sea output 
  

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.