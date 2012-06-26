Seoul shares set to snap 4-day skid, support seen at 1,800

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may snap a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as they are near the key 1,800 support level, but any gains will likely be tentative as investors tread lightly ahead of a key summit of European leaders. "Little has changed in terms of the situation in Europe and low summit expectations, but near the 1,800 point level South Korean stocks are trading very cheaply and are ripe for bargain-hunting," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Two days before a crucial EU summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to stamp out the idea of common euro zone bonds, saying Europe would not share total debt liability as long as she lived. Spain's short-term borrowing costs nearly tripled at an auction on Tuesday, underlining the country's precarious finances as it struggles against recession and juggles with a debt crisis among its newly downgraded banks. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 0.41 percent to close at 1,817.81 points on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 50 1,319.99 0.48% 6.270 USD/JPY 79.47 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,572.55 0.05% 0.770 US CRUDE $79.61 0.32% 0.250 DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26% 32.01 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St bounces back but Europe woes linger >U.S. debt prices ease amid new supply >Euro drops to 2-week low with EU summit ahead >Oil up to $93, Norway strike cuts North Sea output (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)