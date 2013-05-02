Seoul shares seen up after ECB rate cut, Wall St gains

SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on Friday as sentiment got a boost after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to an all-time low and as Wall Street rallied on improved labour market data.

“The market will be helped by ECB’s actions. It is seen as a start of more potential stimulus measures to come,” said Kim Hak-kyun, a market analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

Global equitiy markets rallied after the European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months on Thursday, and held out the possibility of further policy action to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.

Technology stocks like SK Hynix could be helped after the U.S. semiconductor index rose 1.4 percent overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.3 percent at 1,957.21 points on Thursday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,597.59 0.94% 14.890 USD/JPY 97.91 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.624 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,466.90 0.05% 0.660 US CRUDE $93.90 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 14831.58 0.89% 130.63 ASIA ADRS 142.59 0.66% 0.93 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes up on tech gains, S&P near 1,600 >Yields hold above key levels before payrolls >Euro slumps on ECB negative deposit rate talk >Oil pushes up toward $103 after ECB rate cut

STOCKS TO WATCH

**AUTOMAKERS**

Automakers like Hyundai Motor may react to a local media report citing Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung Mong-koo as saying the group may open more factories overseas.

**NEXEN TIRE **

Nexen Tire reported late on Thursday its first quarter operating profit fell 3.6 percent from a year before period.

**STX CORP **

STX Corp will sign a memorandum of understanding on Friday to sell a 43.15 percent stake in affiliate STX Energy Co Ltd to private equity firm Hahn & Company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Friday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)