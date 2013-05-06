South Korean shares end lower on profit-taking in autos, tech

* Profit-taking weigh on autos, techs

* Attractive valuation offers S.Korean market more upsides

* Crude oil’s rally send chem shares higher

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark index slipped 0.2 percent on Monday as a stronger won and profit-taking dragged auto and tech shares lower, but analysts said they expected a rebound soon as valuations remained low.

Foreign investors turned net sellers, offloading 58 billion won worth of stocks, while institutions sold a net 26 billion won.

“Profit-taking spree was heavily concentrated around exporters in technology and automakers,” said Seungmin Yoo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished at 1,961.48 points while the won hit a near eight-week high.

Automakers fell on the back of the currency’s strength and ahead of wage negotiations later this month. Hyundai Motor lost 1.5 percent and Kia Motors shed 1.4 percent.

Tough labour relations at Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have affected manufacturing activities and worries were amounting ahead of wage negotiations, according to Sangjun Ahn, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Technology exporters also came under pressure with Samsung Electronics, the world’s No.1 memory chip maker, shedding 1.4 percent and SK Hynix declining 2.2 percent.

But the market had reached a trough and the benchmark index could hit a historical high in the second-half of this year, said Lee Chang-mok, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

South Korea’s share market offered attractive valuation compared to its neighbors and had more room for an upside. Shares were trading at a 12-month forward price earnings multiple of 9.3, compared with Taiwan’s 15 and Japan’s 15.4, according to Thomson Reuters’ StarMine data.

REFINERS

On Monday, refiners rebounded from their recent sharp declines, lifted by news that South Korea could scrap a diesel import incentive in June, allowing refiners to recapture domestic market share lost to cheaper foreign suppliers.

SK Innovation, South Korea’s top refiner, surged 2.4 percent and GS Holdings added 2.6 percent.

Chemical companies rose on crude oil’s rally, as higher oil price tend to strengthen price of petrochemical products.

Kumho Petrochemical advanced 2.3 percent and Lotte Chemical jumped 5.6 percent.

Shipbuilders advanced after the Baltic dry index rose for a second day and buoyed also by news of a new order.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 2.5 percent and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard advanced 4.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks erased 0.32 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ finished up 0.32 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)