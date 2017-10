(Repeats to attach story to alert with no changes to text)

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended 0.2 percent lower on Monday as foreign investors turned net sellers and as shares of technology and auto exporters declined.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.22 percent at 1,961.48 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ken Wills)