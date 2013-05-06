Seoul shares may rise, gains seen limited ahead of BOK decision

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied on a solid earnings and a brighter economic outlook, but any rise will likely be limited ahead of an options expiry and a Bank of Korea’s interest rate decision later this week.

Sentiment may be also lifted by news that North Korea has taken two Musudan missiles off launch-ready status and moved them from their position on the country’s east coast.

“The U.S. market’s rally will help, but we probably will see caution holding back the market before key events this week,” said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities, adding that programme selling may add volatility to the market.

The central bank’s rate decision and the expiry of monthly KOSPI index options are due on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.2 percent at 1,961.48 points on Monday after hitting a one-month high earlier in the day.

Refiners and chemical issues including S-Oil and Lotte Chemical may continue to climb as crude oil prices rallied to a one-month high.

---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,617.50 0.19% 3.080 USD/JPY 99.40 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.764 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,469.40 0.03% 0.510 US CRUDE $95.70 -0.48% -0.460 DOW JONES 14968.89 -0.03% -5.07 ASIA ADRS 143.66 -0.09% -0.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 close at record again;financials,Apple lead >Bond yields reach three-week high ahead of auctions >Dollar continue rise vs yen;Draghi remark hurt euro >Oil rise to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tension

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG CHEM

South Korean battery maker LG Chem plans to begin commercial production at its U.S. factory in July and will initially supply its products in General Motors Co’s Volt electric vehicles.

KT

Moody’s rating agency said late on Monday that KT’s first quarter results remained weak but there were signs of improvement. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)