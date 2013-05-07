FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end lower on exporters; telcos firm
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end lower on exporters; telcos firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - South Korean shares erased earlier gains and ended down 0.4 percent on Tuesday as the won currency’s strength dampened appetite for exporters, while caution ruled ahead of the Bank of Korea’s rate decision and options expiry later in the week.

But demand for telecommunication issues was robust, sending SK Telecom up 3.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended at 1,954.35 points, down for a second-straight session but still up about 3 percent from mid-April when the market hit a 5-month low. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
