SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares pared opening gains and ended little changed on Tuesday, as the market faced resistance near the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark, and with selling by institutional investors and falls in technology stocks weighing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended down 0.07 percent at 1,981.09 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)