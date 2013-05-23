FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares slip amid Fed worries, defensives shine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares pulled back from 7-week highs on Thursday after Wall Street declined on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to roll back its stimulus programme in the coming months.

Falls were led by heavy-weight technology and auto exporters like Samsung Electronics, but defensive stocks in the food and retail sectors outperformed.

Foreign investors turned net sellers after four straight sessions of buying.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.47 percent at 1,984.44 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)

