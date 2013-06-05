FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge lower amid growth worries, KEPCO falls
June 5, 2013

Seoul shares edge lower amid growth worries, KEPCO falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened lower on Wednesday after falls on Wall Street and as a disappointing set of economic data from the United States fuelled worries about the economy.

Korea Electric Power Corp shares fell 1 percent after media reported that additional nuclear reactor components were found to have been used with fabricated certificates.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.26 percent at 1,984.24 points as of 0007 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

