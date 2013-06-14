FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end up in cautious rebound; Samsung Elec gains
June 14, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end up in cautious rebound; Samsung Elec gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up 0.4 percent on Friday, making a tepid recovery after slumping to a 7-month closing low in the previous day battered by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper off monetary stimulus.

Samsung Electronics shares ended up 0.9 percent, snapping 6 sessions of falls.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up at 1,889.24 points. The market has dropped nearly 2 percent this week, in sympathy with a global rout in equities amid concerns the United States may reduce its massive stimulus later this year. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

