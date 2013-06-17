FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares slip amid Fed stimulus worries; Samsung Elec dips
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares slip amid Fed stimulus worries; Samsung Elec dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - South Koran shares edged lower on Monday as investors cautiously awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting at which the central bank is expected to clarify its policy outlook.

Falls in technology heavyweights weighed, as Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.2 percent, quickly losing the recovery momentum seen on Friday following a 6-session losing streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.3 percent at 1,883.10 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.