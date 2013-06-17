S.Korea shares slip amid Fed stimulus worries; Samsung Elec dips

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - South Koran shares edged lower on Monday as investors cautiously awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting at which the central bank is expected to clarify its policy outlook.

Falls in technology heavyweights weighed, as Samsung Electronics gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.2 percent, quickly losing the recovery momentum seen on Friday following a 6-session losing streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.3 percent at 1,883.10 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)