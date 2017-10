SEOUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Wednesday as foreign investors were net sellers for a ninth consecutive session and the market waited for the results of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

Falls in key technology stocks weighed as Samsung Electronics dipped 1.3 percent and LG Electronics lost 1.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 0.65 percent at 1,888.31 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)