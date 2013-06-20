FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares hit 7-mth low after Fed comments
June 20, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares hit 7-mth low after Fed comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares hit a 7-month low in early Thursday trade, tracking falls on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled a likely pullback in stimulus measures later this year.

Falls were led by key market heavyweights, with Samsung Electronics, the biggest component of the main KOSPI, sliding 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 1.3 percent at 1,863.60 points as of 0003 GMT, after falling as low as 1,862.96 points, the lowest level since mid-November, 2012. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)

