Seoul shares slump to fresh 11-mth low, Samsung Elec tumbles
June 21, 2013

Seoul shares slump to fresh 11-mth low, Samsung Elec tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slumped to a fresh 11-month low on Friday after Wall Street suffered its biggest loss in 18 months as the Federal Reserve’s plan to start winding down its stimulus later this year took a heavy toll on global risk assets.

Market heavyweights were hit hard, with Samsung Electronics losing 2.3 percent and falling below the significant 1.3 million won mark for the first time in nearly 8 months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 2 percent at 1,812.67 points as of 0007 GMT, trimming its opening loss of 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
