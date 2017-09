SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Monday morning led by declines in telecommunication and retail stocks like SK Telecom Co Ltd and Shinsegae Co Ltd , with continued foreign selling weighing down the index.

A 1.1 percent gain in bellwether Samsung Electronics helped limit the market’s losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 1,813.70 points as of 0008 GMT.