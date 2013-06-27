FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rally after U.S. data takes pressure off Fed
June 27, 2013 / 12:11 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares rally after U.S. data takes pressure off Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose 1.8 percent in early Thursday trade after sharply lower revised first-quarter U.S. economic growth figures eased concerns that the Federal Reserve will soon start to scale back stimulus measures.

Battered technology shares saw strong rebounds, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which had hit a 9-1/2-month closing low in the previous session, gaining more than 3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was up 1.7 percent at 1,814.37 points as of 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Michael Perry)

