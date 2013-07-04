Seoul shares gain 0.8 pct; stocks with link to North Korea surge

SEOUL, July 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended 0.8 percent higher on Thursday, helped by firm gains in telecommunication issues and crude oil refiners including SK Innovation Co Ltd and KT Corp.

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Romanson Co Ltd, which stand to benefit from improved ties with North Korea, jumped by their daily limit of 15 percent after South Korea offered to hold talks with the North aimed at reopening a jointly run factory park near the armed border between the two countries.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up at 1,839.14 points, snapping a three-day losing streak. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Borsuk)