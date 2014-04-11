FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea won posts best week in 28 months
April 11, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea won posts best week in 28 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 11 (Reuters) - The South Korean won ended higher against the dollar on Friday to post its biggest weekly percentage gain in more than two years on continued foreign buying in local shares and dollar sales by exporters.

The local currency was quoted at 1,035.0 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.5 percent from Thursday’s close at 1,040.2. It was up 1.8 percent from a week ago, the best since early December 2011.

The Seoul stock market’s benchmark KOSPI ended down 0.6 percent at 1,997.44 points, although foreign investors extended their net-buying spree into a 13th session. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)

