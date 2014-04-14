S.Korea stocks little-changed despite Wall St doom, won eases

* KOSPI supported by rally in local tech stocks * Won eases, 4-day gaining streak in jeopardy SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were nearly flat on Monday, shrugging off Wall Street weakness as local technology stocks rallied on hopes of upbeat earnings, while the won eased on dollar short-covering and caution over strong remittance outflows. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,999.63 points as of 0232 GMT after briefly touching an intraday high of 2,001.00. "The market is defending its level fairly well against the low-valuation merit of local stocks and weakened risk sentiment because of the recent selloff on Wall Street," said SK Securities analyst Ko Seung-hee. He noted that active buying of emerging stocks was seen extending in the near term, which would further lift the index as investors questioned the valuations of advanced market stocks. U.S. stocks slid on Friday, hit by selling in biotech and momentum stocks to post their biggest weekly decline since June 2012. KOSPI, on the other hand, added 0.5 percent last week. Foreign investors net-sold 23 billion won ($22.2 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, but gradually trimmed the amount. Foreigners have net-bought local shares for 13 straight days, bringing their net buying to nearly 2.9 trillion won during the period. Technology shares rallied in the morning session, with electronic-components maker Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd and panel maker LG Display Co Ltd advancing 3.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the world's biggest maker of smartphones edged up 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, transport led sub-index declines in the morning with Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd dropping 2.8 percent. Korean Air Lines Co Ltd fell 1.6 percent. In the foreign exchange market, the won was looking as if it would end its four-day winning streak against the greenback, with investor cautious of potential intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities to curb the pace of the won's appreciation. Dealers also tipped a possible spike in dollar demand for remittance outflows for the fall. Samsung Electronics and KB Financial Group Inc on Monday made a combined 1.4 trillion won in dividend payments to their respective shareholders. The local currency was quoted at 1,038.6 versus the dollar at onshore trade as of 0232 GMT, down 0.4 percent from Friday's close at 1,035.0. 0232 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,038.6 1,035.0 Yen/won 10.2275/355 10.1739 *KTB futures 105.75 105.80 KOSPI 1,999.63 1,997.44 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1035.0500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)