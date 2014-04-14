FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks end flat, won snaps 4-day winning streak
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea stocks end flat, won snaps 4-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended flat on Monday as a rally in technology stocks offset weak leads from Wall Street, while the won snapped a four-day gaining streak on dollar short-covering and caution over strong remittance outflows.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.02 percent at 1,997.02 points.

Foreign investors sold a net 22.8 billion won ($22 million) worth of KOSPI shares, Korea Exchange preliminary data showed. If the figures hold, foreigners would be snapping a 13-day net buying streak which brought their total purchases for the period to a net 3.00 trillion won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,038.9 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.4 percent from Friday’s close at 1,035.0.

The won appreciated almost 2 percent during the four-day winning streak, breaching the 1,050 threshold, a level that had not been breached until then since August 2008.

$1 = 1,035.0500 Korean Won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.