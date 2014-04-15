Seoul stocks firm, but cautious, after Wall Street rebound

* KOSPI holds firm after setting over 3-mth highs * Won inches down, but analysts have upbeat outlook By Jungmin Jang SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares held firm after touching their strongest level in more than three months on Tuesday morning after gains on Wall Street, but investors remained cautious on uncertainty over global economic and policy prospects. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,998.90 points as of 0240 GMT after touching an intraday high of 2,009.04, its highest since Jan. 2. "The sentiment remains quite fragile as questions regarding local corporate earnings and policy prospects in the euro zone and China are still up in the air," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Reflecting the fragile sentiment, local institutional investors were quick to lock in profits, selling a net 133 billion won ($128 million) worth of KOSPI shares in the morning. Foreigners picked up a net 36 billion won worth. Cosmetics stocks gained on upbeat earnings outlook, with AmorePacific Corp and Cosmax Inc rising 3.7 percent and 2 percent, respectively. In contrast, a grim earnings outlook dragged down shipbuilders as Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 1.6 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd dropped 2.2 percent. In the foreign exchange market, the won inched lower on dollar demand from foreign share investors converting their dividends paid by South Korean companies. The local currency was quoted at 1,040.7 against the dollar as of 0240 GMT, down 0.2 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,038.9. Despite a lacklustre trend this week, analysts said the won's outlook was firm, with investment bank ING saying in a client note on Tuesday that it may cut the year-end target for the dollar/won pair from the current 1,060 won. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,040.7 1,038.9 Yen/won 10.2140/189 10.2021 *KTB futures 105.72 105.75 KOSPI 1,998.90 1,997.02 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1038.8500 Korean Won) (Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Eric Meijer)