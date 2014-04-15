S.Korean stocks fall on profit-taking after 3-mth high, won slips

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped after hitting an over three-month high on Tuesday, weighed down by profit-taking amid uncertain global economic and policy prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,992.27 points after rising as high as 2,009.04, the strongest since Jan. 2.

Institutional investors sold a net 312.7 billion won ($301 million) worth of KOSPI shares, the largest amount since Oct. 23.

The won fell for a second day on robust dollar demand from foreign shareholders, who converted their dividend payments from South Korean companies.

The local currency was quoted at 1,040.9 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.2 percent from Monday’s close at 1,038.9. ($1 = 1038.8500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)