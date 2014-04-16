FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean stocks finish flat, exporters boost won
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 16, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean stocks finish flat, exporters boost won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended flat on Wednesday as slightly better-than-expected first-quarter China growth data was somewhat offset by selling from institutions, and the won turned higher after local exporters sold dollars late in the session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed unchanged at 1,992.21 points.

Foreigner and retail investors supported the index, buying 43.9 billion won ($42.18 million) and 55.0 billion won worth of South Korean stocks, respectively. Institutions sold shares totalling 95.8 billion won.

The local currency finished onshore trade up 0.3 percent compared with Tuesday’s local close at 1,040.9. The won had initially fallen on dollar bids linked to dividend payments, but buying from local exporters on dips quickly erased the losses. ($1 = 1040.8500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.