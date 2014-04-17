FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean stocks, won finish nearly flat
April 17, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

South Korean stocks, won finish nearly flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 17 (Reuters) - South Korean shares and the won closed onshore trade nearly flat on Thursday, as foreign investors’ stock buying was offset by institutional investors’ selling, while fears of possible intervention from government authorities weighed on the won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.01 percent at 1,992.05 points.

The local currency stood at 1,038.8 against the dollar, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday’s close at 1,037.7.

Offshore investors bought a net 168.5 billion won ($162 million) worth of South Korean stocks, while institutions offloaded 161.3 billion won worth in their sixth day of selling. ($1 = 1037.6500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
