S.Korean stocks, won edge down on Ukraine jitters
April 21, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korean stocks, won edge down on Ukraine jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares and the South Korean won both slipped on Monday as investors remained cautious over tensions in Ukraine, but most chose to keep to the sidelines in the absence of cues as several markets were still closed for Easter holiday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.3 percent at 1,999.22.

The local currency stood at 1,039.0 against the dollar, down 0.2 percent from Friday’s onshore close at 1,037.4. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Anand Basu)

