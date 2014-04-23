FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea stocks, won nearly flat; China PMI shrugged off
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea stocks, won nearly flat; China PMI shrugged off

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Won weighed by local importers, foreigners
    * Kospi rises as foreigners buy for 7th session

    By Christine Kim
    SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares and the won 
were nearly flat in early trade on Wednesday as investors mostly
shrugged off a preliminary survey on manufacturing activity in
China showing moderate improvement without dispelling worries of
an economic slowdown.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.1 percent at 2,006.26 points as of 0236 GMT.
    The won currency traded at 1,038.6 against the
dollar, down 0.1 percent from Tuesday's close at 1,037.7 as
foreigners and Korean importers bought dollars, investors said.
    China's manufacturing downturn eased slightly in April as
falls in new orders and output slowed, according to a
preliminary purchasing managers' index survey, but factory
activity contracted overall for a fourth straight month.
 
    "The PMI survey showed improvement, but as the index still
remains below (the neutral line of) 50, traders are conflicted
and it will be difficult to trade actively," said a foreign
exchange dealer at a bank in Seoul, who forecast trade would
lack direction throughout Wednesday's session.
    Foreign investors net purchased 68.2 billion won ($65.73
million) worth of local shares near mid-session, set to mark
their seventh straight session of buying.
    LG Household & Healthcare gained about 3 percent
after it said on Wednesday that it was considering a bid for
U.S.-based cosmetics company Elizabeth Arden, with a
market capitalization of $844.5 million, as the company looks
for options to boost its business. 
    GS Engineering & Construction Corp was up more
than 2 percent after it said on Wednesday it had won an order in
Iraq worth more than 2 trillion won.
    Meanwhile, shares in Hyundai Securities and HMC
Investment Securities Co Ltd both fell around 4
percent after the latter denied it was planning to acquire
Hyundai Securities. 
    Decliners outnumbered advancers 438 to 321.  
    The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent
higher.
    June futures on three-year treasury bonds shed 0.01
points to trade at 105.73. 
    
                       0236 GMT    Prev close
 Dollar/won            1,038.6       1,037.7
 Yen/won           10.1268/317       10.1077
 *KTB futures           105.73        105.74
 KOSPI                2,006.26      2,004.22
 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
($1 = 1037.6000 Korean Won)

 (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.