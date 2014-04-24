Seoul shares soft amid U.S. tech sector cheer

* Shares under pressure on profit-taking * Upbeat news on Apple, Facebook earnings fails to boost * Won up slightly on foreign stock fund inflows, exporters By Choonsik Yoo SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower by midday on Thursday, hit by broad profit-taking that offset gains in Samsung and other heavyweights and as a rally in Apple and Facebook failed to give a boost. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.05 percent at 1,999.34 points by 0250 GMT after reversing from an early brief rise. Losers far outweighed gainers 548 to 239, reflecting the broad sell-off in smaller-capitalised issues. Shares in technology heavyweights Apple Inc and Facebook Inc rallied in after-hours trading on stronger earnings reports, with Apple also announcing a share buyback and stock split. "Many took the 2,000-point mark (in KOSPI) as a strong barrier and opted to cash in recent gains, thinking the news on Apple and Facebook has only a mixed impact on Korean companies," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. Samsung Electronics is a main rival of Apple for smartphones and a growing market share for the iPhone maker may mean a stronger challenge for the Galaxy producer unless the global market expands fast, analysts said. Samsung shares did rise 1.2 percent to 1,406,000 won, but analysts said the gain was more based on expectations for improving earnings in the near future than on the latest rally in Apple's share price. KOSPI's sub-index on large-sized companies rose 0.1 percent whereas medium- and small-sized issues posted declines of nearly 1 percent each. Investors shrugged off the central bank's estimates that Asia's fourth-largest economy grew slightly faster than the market's expectations in the first quarter on firmer exports and an upswing in construction investment. Foreign investors extended their net-buying streak into an eighth consecutive session, although their purchases were modest at a net 32.57 billion won ($31.39 million). In the local currency market, the won was up 0.2 percent at 1,037.8 per dollar by 0250 GMT on continued share purchases by foreigners and on dollar sales by exporters. June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 105.72. 0250 GMT Prev close KOSPI 1,999.34 2,006.26 Dollar/won 1,037.8 1,038.6 Yen/won 10.1338/387 10.1351 *KTB futures 105.72 105.73 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)