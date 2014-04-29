South Korea won hits near 6-year high vs dollar

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - The South Korean won briefly hit a near six-year high against the dollar early on Tuesday on increased dollar sales by exporters and a rebound in Seoul stocks.

The won rose as high as 1,031.3 per dollar, its strongest since setting 1,030.0 on Aug. 12, 2008. It was last quoted at 1,031.8 as of 0016 GMT.

Data released earlier in the day also underpinned the currency. South Korea’s current account surplus narrowed in March from February but extended its string of surpluses for the 34th month on a seasonally adjusted basis, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The Seoul stock market’s benchmark KOSPI was up 0.2 percent at 1,973.08 points at 0016 GMT. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)