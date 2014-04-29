S.Korean won at near 6-year high on upbeat data, stocks down

(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - The South Korean won rose to a near six-year high on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat March current account data and firm demand from exporters, while local stocks inched lower to a one-month trough on foreign capital outflows.

The local currency was quoted at 1,030.6 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.4 percent from Monday’s close at 1,035.0. The won traded as high as 1,030.5 per dollar, the strongest since it hit 1,030.0 on Aug. 12, 2008.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,964.77 points, the weakest close since March 26.

Foreign investors sold a net 159 billion won ($153.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares, offloading heavyweight names such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd which dropped 2 percent after posting its second straight fall in quarterly profit.