S.Korean won hits fresh near 6-year high, stocks extend daily losses

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - The won rose to a fresh near six-year high on Wednesday as the dollar eased on bets that U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak in dovish tones in congressional testimony this week, further undermining the greenback.

The won was quoted at 1,022.5 against the dollar at the end of onshore trade, up 0.8 percent from Friday’s close at 1,030.3 and the strongest since Aug. 8, 2008.

South Korean financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday due to public holidays.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1 percent at 1,939.88 points, the lowest close since March 21. The index fell for an eighth consecutive day, the longest since a nine-day skid in early September, 2000. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)