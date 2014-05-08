Seoul stocks edge up on options expiry day, won eases

* KOSPI modestly higher on options expiry day * Samsung SDI's IPO news lifts Samsung C&T * Won eases on dollar short-covering in intervention caution SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged up on Thursday morning after an eight-day slump, with a rally in information technology firms countering foreign capital outflows along with programme selling on options expiry day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,942.71 points as of 0238 GMT. The index fell for an eighth consecutive day on Wednesday, the longest downtrend since a nine-day decline in early September, 2000. "A large number of option contracts have been already settled on spot and futures markets coming into the month and thus somewhat priced into shares. The market's biggest concern is the won's rapid rise, which has bolstered the needs of foreign investors to lock in profits at an earlier stage," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. In programme trading, the market saw net selling of 168.2 billion won ($164.5 million) via arbitrage and non-arbitrage transactions, while foreign investors offloaded 100 billion won worth of KOSPI shares in floor trade near mid-session. By midday, information technology firms were in the spotlight. The bullish January-March quarter earnings results lifted IT service provider SK C&C Co Ltd, jumping 4.6 percent as its operating profit increased 42.7 percent from a year earlier. Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT solutions affiliate of Samsung Group on Thursday said it plans an initial public offering this year, lifting its shareholder Samsung C&T Corp 4.1 percent. Samsung C&T is the second-biggest shareholder of SDS with a 17.08 percent stake, only behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd which holds 22.58 percent. Samsung Electronics edged up 0.6 percent. China's better-than-expected April exports data underpinned market sentiment, with exports growing 0.9 percent compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 percent fall. In the foreign exchange market, the won eased as investors covered short position on the dollar while wary of possible intervention by the local foreign exchange authorities to curb the pace of won appreciation. The local currency was quoted at 1,023.9 versus the dollar as of 0238 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday's onshore close at 1,022.5. Wednesday's close was the strongest since Aug. 6, 2008. June futures on three-year treasury bonds was up 0.06 points at 105.96. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,023.9 1,022.5 Yen/won 10.0461/550 10.0304 *KTB futures 105.96 105.90 KOSPI 1,942.71 1,939.88 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1022.5500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)