Seoul stocks edge down on persistent foreign selling, won eases

* Foreign investors headed for 8th straight day of net selling * Won slides after finance ministry warning on Friday SEOUL, May 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Monday as foreign investors extended their selling streak, although bargain hunting by institutional investors helped limit losses, while the won eased on concerns of possible intervention by the local currency authorities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,952.02 points as of 0210 GMT. "The continued foreign capital outflows are triggering losses, but institutional investors are picking up local shares on dips around the 1,950 point level, preventing a sharp fall," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Chung Seung-jae. Offshore investors sold a net 46.1 billion won ($45 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning, headed for an eighth straight day of selling. Domestic institutional investors purchased a net 21 billion won worth. "The market lacks internal catalysts for a rise, given the won's rapid appreciation is weighing on exporters' earnings outlook for the coming quarters, so investors will focus more on economic conditions in the U.S. and China, which are expected to improve gradually," Chung added. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for 17 percent of the KOSPI, advanced 1.4 percent. Investors were buying back the stock following a 4.6 percent drop over a two-week period, shrugging off concerns about the health of its chairman. Lee Kun-hee, 72, was admitted to a hospital near his home late on Saturday night, suffering breathing difficulties, and received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for symptoms of cardiac arrest. The Samsung Medical Center, where Lee is hospitalised, on Monday said he is in stable condition. Lotte Shopping Co Ltd dropped 4.6 percent after its first-quarter operating profit fell 7.8 percent from a year earlier, with its stores in China struggling to post profits due to intensified competition and slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy. In the currency market, the won slipped as the dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies, while investors were wary of possible intervention by South Korean foreign exchange authorities following a warning on Friday. The finance ministry said it will take decisive measures against speculative moves that cause one-sided movements in the won, which has rapidly risen to near six-year highs against the dollar. "The local authority has shown its strong stance to the currency market, limiting the won's upward momentum amid an absence in downside risks," said a currency dealer, who expects the won to trade in a range of 1,018 to 1,028 versus the greenback this week. The local currency was quoted at 1,025.7 against the dollar as of 0210 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Friday's onshore close at 1,024.4. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,025.7 1,024.4 Yen/won 10.0549/598 10.0555 *KTB futures 105.95 105.98 KOSPI 1,952.02 1,956.55 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1024.4500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee and Yena Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)