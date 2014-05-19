Seoul stocks edge down on profit-taking, won firms

* Foreign buying underpins the main bourse * Won moves sideways amid intervention caution SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched lower on profit-taking early on Monday, though buying by overseas investors helped limit losses, while the won stayed strong on demand from exporters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,009.57 points as of 0240 GMT after touching an intraday low of 2,002.89. The KOSPI rose 2.9 percent last week, its strongest weekly gain since late August 2013. "The market is taking a breather with the investor focus shifting towards macroeconomic indicators due this week amid declining U.S. and European bond yields that suggest a slowdown in the global economic recovery," said Chang Hee-jong, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Expectations that the European Central Bank is preparing a package of policy options for its early June meeting, including cuts in all of its interest rates, depressed bond yields not only in Europe but also in the United States last week. Preliminary factory activity surveys for the United States, China and the euro zone are due later this week. Foreign investors purchased a net 13 billion won ($12.7 million) worth of KOSPI shares on Monday morning. In a four-day buying streak through Friday, they had bought a net 1.4 trillion won worth. Heavyweight names declined on profit-taking, with memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc dropping 2.8 percent and steelmaker POSCO slipping 1.5 percent. Hyundai Motor Co, the second-largest component in the KOSPI, fell 1.7 percent. Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co Ltd slipped 1 percent despite news on Monday that it had won a 560.3 billion won ($547 million) order to build degassing stations in Iraq's Zubair oil field for Eni Iraq B.V., an affiliate of Eni SpA . Meanwhile, the won strengthened slightly but gains were limited amid caution over possible intervention by Seoul's foreign exchange authorities to halt its rise. The currency hit a near six-year high on the dollar this month. The won was quoted at 1,022.7 against the dollar as of 0240 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Friday's onshore close at 1,024.0. 0240 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,022.7 1,024.0 Yen/won 10.0758/660 10.0760 *KTB futures 105.97 105.98 KOSPI 2,009.57 2,013.44 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1024.0500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)