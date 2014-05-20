S.Korean stocks slip on profit taking, won eases

* KOSPI undergoes correction after a 3.8 pct rise in 8 days * Won on track to snap a 3-day winning streak SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped early on Tuesday on profit taking after recent gains and ahead of global economic indicators, while the won eased on dollar demand by importers. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent at 2,005.83 points as of 0235 GMT, after rising 3.8 percent in the past eight sessions on the back of robust foreign capital inflows. "The market is taking a breather following a run, but the upward momentum remains constructive with continuing foreign inflows," said Hanyang Securities analyst Lim Dong-rak. Foreign investors have purchased nearly 1.6 trillion won ($1.57 billion) worth of KOSPI share for five straight sessions by Monday, and bought a net 76 billion won by midday. Local institutional investors, however, sold a net 79 billion won. "Should the global economic indicators due later this week come out strong, it may add more volume to the foreign flows in the near term. The market still needs consistent signals from the U.S. and China to test higher levels," he added. Investors are awaiting minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and factory activity surveys for China, the European Union and the United States due to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Hyundai Motor Co dropped 1.9 percent and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd fell 3 percent. Meanwhile, steelmaker POSCO slipped 1.1 percent after it indicated it might sell a stake in its trading arm Daewoo International Corp as part of restructuring plans aimed at shoring up its finances. Daewoo International edged down 0.4 percent. The won was set to snap its three-day winning streak against the dollar, in line with weakness in regional currencies, and as demand for dollars from importers prompted some buying on dips. "Amid intervention caution, the stop-loss selling has dried out ahead of the 1,020 level and flow wise importers' dollar demand is coming out strong," one currency dealer said. "Some dollar buying on dips are also detected." The local currency was quoted at 1,023.3 per dollar as of 0235 GMT, down 0.1 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,022.0. The rapid appreciation in the won has alarmed the South Korean foreign exchange authorities, who were spotted purchasing dollars to tame the pace of its strength. The won has risen more than 4 percent this quarter, breaching a near-six year high. 0235 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,023.3 1,022.0 Yen/won 10.0788/738 10.0611 *KTB futures 105.97 106.01 KOSPI 2,005.83 2,015.14 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1021.9500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)