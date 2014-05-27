S.Korean stocks fall to 2-week low, won firmer on export demand

* Institutional investors headed for 9th day of net selling * Won's gain capped by caution over intervention SEOUL, May 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped to their lowest level in two weeks on Tuesday morning, dragged down by institutional investors, while the won modestly strengthened against the dollar on exporters' demand for month-end settlements. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.1 percent at 1,988.72 points as of 0250 GMT, the weakest level since May 14. "The market confronts selling pressure from institutional investors, but lack of upwards momentum is leaving the market vulnerable," Kiwoom Securities analyst Jun Ji-won said. Domestic institutional investors offloaded a net 50 billion won ($48.8 million), poised to extend their net selling streak to a ninth session. They have net sold 1.3 trillion won during their streak through Monday. "The market is expected show lacklustre movement until the European Central Bank meeting in June, where investors are expecting policy easing to be announced," Jun said. European Central Bank Chief Mario Draghi said on Monday the bank was on guard against deflation and ready to act with conventional and targeted measures, while a broad asset-buying plan remained an option. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd slipped 1.3 percent while the second-largest component of the market, Hyundai Motor Co, declined 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy junior KOSDAQ fell 1 percent, despite the heavyweight Daum Communications Corp soaring to a daily limit of 15 percent. Kakao Corp, the dominant messaging app firm in South Korea, has agreed to buy internet portal company Daum Communications in a $3.3 billion stock deal, circumventing a potentially time-consuming IPO process with a back-door listing. Daum shares were suspended from trading on Monday. In the foreign exchange market, the won firmed modestly on month-end settlement flows by exporters amid caution about intervention. South Korean foreign exchange authorities bought dollars this month to curb the pace of the won's appreciation. The local currency was quoted at 1,023.3 against the dollar as of 0250 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Monday's onshore close at 1,024.0. 0250 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,023.3 1,024.0 Yen/won 10.0383/343 10.0387 *KTB futures 106.07 106.04 KOSPI 1,988.72 2,010.35 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1023.8500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Stephen Coates)