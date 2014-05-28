S.Korean stocks rebound on upbeat U.S. data, won steady

* Offshore funds continue to underpin the market * Won moves within a narrow band amid intervention caution SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares bounced back on Wednesday morning from the previous session's two-week closing low, buoyed by robust U.S. economic indicators and expectations for European Central Bank rate cuts supporting risk appetite. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,005.84 points as of 0220 GMT, regaining the psychologically important 2,000 point threshold. On Tuesday, the index slipped to its weakest close since May 13. "The bullish U.S. indicators have set the positive tone for investors, who are basically using this week to prepare for next week's ECB meeting," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Cho Byung-hyun. Orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly rose in April and consumer confidence perked up in May, supporting views of a rebound in economic growth. Investors are expecting the ECB to take policy easing steps, propping up euro zone growth while supporting global liquidity. Foreigners net-purchased 70 billion won ($68 million)worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, heading for the 12th consecutive day of net purchases. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component in KOSPI, rose 0.6 percent while its rival LG Electronics Inc rose 2 percent on brightening earnings prospects following the launch of its latest flagship smartphone. In the foreign exchange market, the won erased early modest losses on demand by exporters for month-end settlements. The won had weakened modestly against the greenback early in the session on bullish U.S. economic data. However, further gains were limited as investors were wary of a possible dollar-buying intervention by the South Korean foreign exchange authorities to stem the won's appreciation. The local currency was quoted at 1,022.8 against the dollar as of 0220 GMT, compared with Tuesday's onshore close at 1,023.2. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,022.8 1,023.2 Yen/won 10.0393/343 10.0284 *KTB futures 106.09 106.04 KOSPI 2,005.84 1,997.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1023.2500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)