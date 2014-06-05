Seoul stocks slip ahead of ECB meeting, long weekend

* Foreigners set to snap net-buying streak * Won pares earlier losses on demand by exporters SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares eased on Thursday morning as investors consolidated gains before the European Central Bank's policy decision, key U.S. jobs data and a long weekend. South Korean financial markets will be closed on Friday for Memorial Day, and trade resumes on Monday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.7 percent at 1,993.97 points as of 0245 GMT, but has barely changed this week. "With the ECB meeting and U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due, investors are taking a cautious approach. Especially with so much expectation of ECB's policy easing priced into the market already," said IM Investment & Securities market analyst Kang Hyun-gee. Economists in a Reuters poll expect the ECB to cut its main refinancing rate by 15 basis points to 0.10 percent and the deposit rate to -0.10 percent from zero. The ECB is also thought likely to launch a refinancing operation aimed at funding smaller business across the EU. Meanwhile, growth in China's services sector retreated to a four-month low in May, a private survey showed on Thursday, further weighing on risk appetite. Foreign investors positioned as net sellers near the mid-session, offloading 40 billion won ($39.09 million) after bringing in 3 trillion won during their 16-day net buying streak through Tuesday. Domestic institutional investors sold a net 141 billion won. Financial markets were closed on Wednesday for elections. Hyundai Motor Co, the second-largest component in the KOSPI, fell 2 percent, while Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd declined 1.9 percent. In the foreign exchange market, the won pared earlier losses versus the dollar to hold its ground. The currency was supported by demand from exporters for settlements and dollar-selling by offshore funds, which offset the greenback's broad strength. The local currency was quoted at 1,023.4 against the dollar as of 0245 GMT, compared with Tuesday's onshore close at 1,023.1. On a weekly basis, the won shed 0.3 percent. Traders and analysts said that the won's strength against the Japanese yen could raise the possibility of local foreign exchange authorities buying dollars to indirectly keep the won from rising further against the yen. "The authorities will not stand still to allow the won's strength against the yen, as there are many risk events that could weaken the yen further this month," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities. An update on Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's "third arrow" reforms is due to be announced later this month. Park noted it could be one variable to prompt weakness in the yen, which weighs on South Korean exporters' price competitiveness against their Japanese rivals in overseas markets. The bid rate on the yen-won cross touched a low of 9.9485 on Wednesday, its weakest since Sept. 9, 2008. The cross rate was bid at 9.9747 as of 0245 GMT. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,023.4 1,023.1 Yen/won 9.9795/747 9.9552 *KTB futures 106.00 106.04 KOSPI 1,993.97 2,008.56 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1023.1500 South Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)