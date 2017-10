SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares inched higher at the opening bell on Tuesday, with chipmakers rallying after Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc filed for bankruptcy protection..

Hynix Semiconductor shares jumped 7.16 percent while Samsung Electronics climbed 2.22 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.42 percent at 1,999.80 points as of 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)