S.Korea KOSPI closes up 0.63 pct; chipmakers rally
February 28, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea KOSPI closes up 0.63 pct; chipmakers rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index finished higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rally in chip heavyweights, but sentiment remained cautious amidst rising oil prices and a weak yen.

Hynix Semiconductor Inc soared 6.8 percent while Samsung Electronics Co rose 1.2 percent after Japanese rival Elpida Memory Inc filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.63 percent at 2,003.69 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

